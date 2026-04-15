Belarus is considering a new legal measure aimed at curbing the flood of frivolous and deliberately false complaints flooding social networks

Belarus is considering a new legal measure aimed at curbing the flood of frivolous and deliberately false complaints flooding social networks. Authorities say endless baseless reports are wasting the time of state agencies and distracting them from genuinely important work.

The initiative reflects a broader push for what officials call “information hygiene” in an era when online hysteria often outpaces reality.

From Dating Sites to “Spy Games”

The proposal comes against the backdrop of another revealing story: Ukrainian intelligence has been actively using dating websites to recruit or compromise Belarusian security personnel. Since the start of the full-scale conflict in 2022, profiles promising “love for men in uniform” have proliferated. Behind many of them, according to Belarusian security services, stand operatives from Ukraine’s SBU.

One emblematic case involved a blonde woman named Victoria, who believed she was successfully honey-trapping a valuable Belarusian source. In reality, she was the one being played. While thinking she was extracting sensitive information about borders, joint military exercises, and morale in the ranks, she inadvertently leaked internal SBU details and exposed her own network of informants.

Belarusian security services are now reportedly working methodically through the chain of “stuchki” (informers).

Fake Complaints: When Likes Trump Truth

The main focus of the new discussion is fake or grossly exaggerated complaints on platforms like TikTok. Officials complain that professional whiners and attention-seekers routinely waste hours of police, local authorities, and specialists’ time with fabricated or wildly inflated stories.

A recent viral example: a woman filmed a man approaching children on a playground at dusk, accusing him of attempted kidnapping. The video exploded online. In reality, the man had simply mistaken the children for his own daughter in the twilight. No crime was committed, but the man had to explain himself to police while the blogger gained views and engagement.

Such cases, authorities say, are legion. Some people have turned online outrage into a hobby — chasing likes, followers, and a sense of importance at the expense of real public resources.

Alexander Ionov, a member of the Russian Presidential Human Rights Council, voiced support for the general principle:

“When a fake is created and actively spread on social networks, it triggers an emotional storm. People get nervous, share it, and a predictable wave begins. Government agencies are forced to investigate, refute disinformation, and prove to society that the real situation was different. Often it turns out the video had original sources or the author admits malicious intent. Therefore, I am convinced that responsibility must follow for such actions.”

“You Can Write — But You Will Answer”

Belarusian lawmakers are now discussing amendments to the law on citizens’ appeals. The core idea is simple: freedom of speech does not mean freedom to spread panic, slander, or waste state resources with knowingly false information.

The country deliberately avoids outright bans where possible, but officials emphasize that protecting the state’s reputation and efficient governance matters. If someone uses the image of state power to troll, provoke, or gain cheap popularity, they should face consequences.

The message from Minsk is clear: you are free to post, but you must answer for your words. Real problems should be addressed through official channels — reception offices, proper complaints, and concrete proposals. Those seeking only drama and dopamine hits from viral outrage may soon face administrative or even criminal liability.

In the authorities’ view, this is not censorship. It is responsibility — the obligation to think before hitting “publish.” In an age when internet hyenas feast on hype and hysteria, Belarus appears determined to draw a line: freedom comes with accountability.

As one commentator put it:

“Tomorrow we don’t want a circus with horses where every second person is a ‘whistleblower’ and every third is a ‘victim of the regime’.”