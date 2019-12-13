3.40 RUB
Belarusian border guards to have expanded powers
Ensuring border security, applying legislation in customs matters, and future work. An off-site meeting of the standing committees of the House of Representatives on national security and international affairs is taking place today at the Kamenny Log border outpost.
One of the proposals is to expand the functions of the border and customs committees. It is proposed to allow border guards to take fingerprints of foreigners upon entry into our country.
The State Border Committee is currently preparing a number of amendments to the laws, which should be submitted to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly.
Andrei Kuksov, head of the legal department of the State Border Committee of Belarus:
It is assumed that as part of strengthening our powers in terms of ensuring border security, it is assumed that border service employees will take fingerprints from certain category of foreigners upon their entry. We are currently conducting an experiment on this issue. In the future, if this initiative is supported by the deputies, it will be spelled out in the legislation, accordingly, we will perform this function, as I said, which is related to ensuring national security.
The parliament is working hard to create conditions that do not allow pressure to be exerted on our country. First of all, this concerns sanctions.
Among the innovations are changes to the law on customs regulation. And in order to better understand the situation at the border, the deputies visited the border area.
Such innovations are intended primarily for the security of the country.
