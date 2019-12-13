Belarusian border guards to have expanded powers

Ensuring border security, applying legislation in customs matters, and future work. An off-site meeting of the standing committees of the House of Representatives on national security and international affairs is taking place today at the Kamenny Log border outpost.



One of the proposals is to expand the functions of the border and customs committees. It is proposed to allow border guards to take fingerprints of foreigners upon entry into our country.



The State Border Committee is currently preparing a number of amendments to the laws, which should be submitted to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly.

Andrei Kuksov, head of the legal department of the State Border Committee of Belarus:

It is assumed that as part of strengthening our powers in terms of ensuring border security, it is assumed that border service employees will take fingerprints from certain category of foreigners upon their entry. We are currently conducting an experiment on this issue. In the future, if this initiative is supported by the deputies, it will be spelled out in the legislation, accordingly, we will perform this function, as I said, which is related to ensuring national security.