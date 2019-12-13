3.39 RUB
Clean Streets, Good Roads, Beautiful Facades: 2025 Declared Year of Improvement
Text by:Anastasia Benedisyuk
Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, and industrial facilities.
Presidential Decree No. 1. 2025 declared the Year of Improvement and the start of the Quality Five-Year Plan. It aims to unite the efforts of the state and society to further improve the quality of life in our country.
Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, industrial facilities, and maintaining the territories along highways and railways in proper condition. At least two national clean-up days will be held.
The decree provides for the activation of the volunteer movement and the implementation of civic initiatives aimed at improving the country. The government is instructed to approve the national plan of events for the Year of Improvement within a month.
