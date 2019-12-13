Clean Streets, Good Roads, Beautiful Facades: 2025 Declared Year of Improvement

Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, and industrial facilities.

Presidential Decree No. 1. 2025 declared the Year of Improvement and the start of the Quality Five-Year Plan. It aims to unite the efforts of the state and society to further improve the quality of life in our country.

Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, industrial facilities, and maintaining the territories along highways and railways in proper condition. At least two national clean-up days will be held.