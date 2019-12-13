PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Clean Streets, Good Roads, Beautiful Facades: 2025 Declared Year of Improvement

Text by:Anastasia Benedisyuk

Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, and industrial facilities.

Presidential Decree No. 1. 2025 declared the Year of Improvement and the start of the Quality Five-Year Plan. It aims to unite the efforts of the state and society to further improve the quality of life in our country.

Massive measures will be taken, including tidying up the land, improving settlements, industrial facilities, and maintaining the territories along highways and railways in proper condition. At least two national clean-up days will be held.

The decree provides for the activation of the volunteer movement and the implementation of civic initiatives aimed at improving the country. The government is instructed to approve the national plan of events for the Year of Improvement within a month.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All