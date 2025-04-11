In 2024, Belarusian Health Resorts Welcomed 203,000 Russian Tourists

The Belarusian destination remains highly popular among Russian tourists. Over the past year, our health resorts in Belarus welcomed 203,000 visitors from Russia, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Natalia Tarasyuk, Deputy Chair of the National Statistics Committee of Belarus, shared this information in the program "Relevant Interview."

She noted that 93% of all foreign visitors to Belarus are our neighbors from Russia. "Another highly sought-after area is agro-ecotourism. An additional 12,000 Russians took advantage of the services offered by our estates. Russians love the Republic of Belarus, our people, and the natural resources and human potential we can boast of. I recently returned from a Belarusian health resort where 75% of the guests were Russians," Tarasyuk reported. "For the summer season, everything has largely been booked up by Russians and Belarusians."

