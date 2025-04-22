3.67 BYN
Interior Ministry denies fakes about entry of 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan into Belarus
The Interior Ministry denied the information about the entry of 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan into Belarus. BelTA reports with reference to the agency.
Various Internet resources continue to spread fake and provocative information about 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan entering Belarus. The information also contains allegations that a number of crimes have already been committed by Pakistanis.
The government department said there were no migratory flows from Pakistan, nor were there any atrocities committed by natives of that state. "At present, we have identified active provocateurs who deliberately tried to inflame the situation in the country and manipulate public opinion. For inciting ethnic hatred and destabilizing the situation in the republic, the strictest measures of responsibility up to criminal responsibility will be applied," stressed at the Ministry.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has all the necessary forces and means to ensure the safety of citizens and constant control of migration flows.