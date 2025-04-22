Interior Ministry denies fakes about entry of 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan into Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c8b6c6b-17c1-4c65-94c4-c5dcdd6f5680/conversions/4fe2c0d6-9d32-46cb-a819-1f97c4711a19-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c8b6c6b-17c1-4c65-94c4-c5dcdd6f5680/conversions/4fe2c0d6-9d32-46cb-a819-1f97c4711a19-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c8b6c6b-17c1-4c65-94c4-c5dcdd6f5680/conversions/4fe2c0d6-9d32-46cb-a819-1f97c4711a19-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c8b6c6b-17c1-4c65-94c4-c5dcdd6f5680/conversions/4fe2c0d6-9d32-46cb-a819-1f97c4711a19-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Interior Ministry denied the information about the entry of 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan into Belarus. BelTA reports with reference to the agency.

Various Internet resources continue to spread fake and provocative information about 150 thousand citizens of Pakistan entering Belarus. The information also contains allegations that a number of crimes have already been committed by Pakistanis.

The government department said there were no migratory flows from Pakistan, nor were there any atrocities committed by natives of that state. "At present, we have identified active provocateurs who deliberately tried to inflame the situation in the country and manipulate public opinion. For inciting ethnic hatred and destabilizing the situation in the republic, the strictest measures of responsibility up to criminal responsibility will be applied," stressed at the Ministry.