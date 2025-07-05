The occupying authorities had no intention of preserving Belarusian statehood. This is evidenced by the statistical data on the country's losses during the wartime years. Pavel Zhadanovich, an analyst, shared these insights with the First Information Сhannel

"Based on documentary sources, it can be confidently stated that the occupying powers did not consider the possibility of preserving any form of Belarusian statehood. Moreover, the very existence of the Belarusian people was called into question. This is vividly demonstrated by the figures: 12,868 settlements were destroyed, of which about 290 became part of the notorious 'Khatyn List.' On Belarusian territory, 187 punitive operations were carried out. As a result of these atrocities, the country suffered irreparable losses — over three million of its inhabitants," the expert emphasized, drawing attention to the heinous crimes committed by fascist invaders.