"A fierce and uncompromising struggle is expected in Hungary, because Orban faces many opponents. Moreover, these opponents are well-organized, already paid for by the collective West, which detests Orban and his team. And in this regard, they will attempt to undermine Orban. The most shady electoral tactics will be used. I am certain that during the election process, Orban will be repeatedly accused of ties to Moscow, and it will be claimed that he is practically hired by the Kremlin, that he is operating with Russian money, and that he is supported by specialists sent to Hungary specifically to deceive the local population. In this regard, they will attempt to discredit Orban in every possible way. He will have to fight back. Therefore, the election campaign will not be easy for Orban."