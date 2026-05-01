This week Belarus found itself at the heart of a remarkable international operation. On the Polish-Belarusian border, a complex and meticulously orchestrated exchange concluded — one that drew in the intelligence services of seven nations. Negotiations had stretched across nearly a full year, conducted under the personal direction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The central outcome was clear and profoundly human: our people are returning home. Because Belarus does not abandon its own, while those who belong elsewhere are sent back whence they came.

Geographically, the Pererov border crossing lies roughly 60 kilometres from Brest as the crow flies — an ideal, secluded location for such a sensitive intelligence operation. The interests of seven nations’ special services converged at this quiet checkpoint to carry out a precise “5 for 5” exchange involving just ten individuals: five heading into Poland, five returning to Belarus.

Alexander Tarasevich, Deputy Head of the Investigative Department of the KGB of Belarus:

“It was a difficult and lengthy process that lasted almost a year. The Committee operated on direct instructions from the Head of State, who personally conducted negotiations with the leaders of the interested countries. At the initial stage, the matter concerned only the interests of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Poland. But in today’s interconnected world, nothing exists in isolation. Ultimately, the intelligence services of seven states became involved. Contacts were maintained through well-established, permanent channels of communication with Polish special services and with the intelligence agencies of other nations across the globe. The State Security Committee worked closely with our allies in the CSTO and with other friendly countries.”

From Belarusian soil crossed Andrei Pochobut and Carmelite monk Grzegorz Hawel. The latter had been caught red-handed while attempting to obtain a classified document concerning military exercises planned for 2025. Polish agent Grzegorz Hawel confessed to the crime and expressed gratitude to President Alexander Lukashenko for his release, promising henceforth to work solely in the interests of the Republic of Belarus.

Polish citizen Tomasz Beroza, convicted of espionage, was also on the list for transfer. Detained in 2022 and sentenced by the Brest Regional Court in 2023 to 14 years in a high-security penal colony, he had been gathering intelligence on the movement of military equipment, the activities of security forces, and other objects protected as state secrets.

“Thank you very much to everyone. I miss my wife, children and parents terribly. I want to thank you for the chance to see my family much sooner,” said Tomasz Beroza.

In addition to Pochobut, Hawel and Beroza, the Western side received two Moldovan intelligence officers. Russia had charged them with espionage and preparing sabotage operations against facilities of the Russian military task force.

Andrei Manoilo, political scientist, Professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia):

“The exchange operation was also an act of goodwill on the part of the Republic of Belarus. Even though politics is an extremely cynical and harsh sphere, Belarus has always emphasised that even toward an adversary — toward countries displaying unfriendly attitudes — one must act with humanity and never forget that we are all human. The leadership of the Republic of Belarus frequently extends gestures of goodwill. We have seen such gestures with particular frequency lately, when individuals convicted under specific articles of the Belarusian Criminal Code were amnestied. Although they were legally required to serve their sentences, they were granted the opportunity to leave Belarusian territory if they so wished — their freedom was in no way restricted. This was undoubtedly a signal to the outside world and a clear gesture of goodwill. Belarus often makes such gestures, and it is absolutely right to do so, because only the strong side can afford to demonstrate them.”

The Belarusian side, in turn, welcomed back former high-ranking Moldovan intelligence officer Alexander Balana. Until 2018 he had served as Deputy Director of Moldova’s Information and Security Service; he was detained in 2025.

Another central figure in the exchange was Belarusian intelligence officer Vladislav Nadeyko. After his arrest in Warsaw, Western media had presented him simply as “a career employee of the Belarusian special services.”

Vladislav Nadeyko, Belarusian intelligence officer:

“I want to thank President Alexander Lukashenko — thank you enormously for this liberation. Thank you to my colleagues, who I know were also deeply worried about me. It was rather difficult, especially the last eight months spent in solitary confinement; they weighed heavily. But I will fight, I will recover, and everything will be fine.”

Belarusian soil also received Russian citizen Nina Popova, wife of a Russian serviceman. Moldovan special services had officially labelled her an “agent of influence.”

Alexander Butyagin — a prominent Russian archaeologist and specialist in ancient history — had become caught in the gears of geopolitics at Ukraine’s instigation. Invited to a scholarly conference in Poland, he was detained there after Kyiv accused him of illegal excavations in Crimea.

“I still can’t quite believe it has happened. I am deeply grateful to Belarus for making this possible,” noted the Russian archaeologist.

Igor Korol, military analyst, head of the Brest branch of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

“The agreements our special services were able to reach with their Western counterparts, and the decisions taken, have once again confirmed Belarus’s peace-loving policy and its desire for friendly relations with our neighbours. It is no coincidence that in recent days we have heard numerous statements from the Polish Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of Lithuania indicating that they are now essentially ready for dialogue. The only thing holding them back, in my view, is the pressure and diktat coming from Brussels.”

The fifth individual — the most enigmatic asset of the exchange — remained behind the scenes. But that is precisely how professional intelligence operates: what matters most is not always in plain sight.

Such a large-scale operation could never have succeeded without the highest level of political will. It was carried out by the KGB on the direct instructions of the President of Belarus. The principle Belarus has always proclaimed — “we do not abandon our own” — was publicly and powerfully affirmed by concrete deeds.

As a result of this unique operation, people who risked their lives and health while courageously fulfilling their duty to the Motherland have come home. This day is not only a triumph for the professionals of the special services; it stands as a vivid lesson in how the will for peace, multiplied by professionalism, can untie even the tightest of knots.