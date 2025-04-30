In honor of all the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, a motorcycle and auto rally organized by the Slovak civil association "Brother for Brother" is passing through Belarus.

As part of their journey, a guided tour was held at Brest Fortress for the guests — a tribute to everyone who fought for our peaceful skies. Living flowers were laid at the Eternal Flame, symbolizing remembrance and respect.

Matous Alexa, chairman of the civil association "Brother for Brother" (Slovakia):

"Despite the efforts of certain European politicians to erase our memories and forbid us to remember the history — what happened during the Great Patriotic War — we want to demonstrate that we remember. Our entire lives are connected with Russia and Belarus. Politicians can say whatever they like, but ultimately, it is the people who decide. You helped us liberate our territories, and for that, we will always be grateful."

Karel Tkadlčík, representative of the civil association "Brother for Brother" (Czech Republic), noted:

"For us, Belarus and Russia serve as examples to follow. You make every effort to preserve historical memory and heritage. You will always remember and protect your own history."