The intentions of the West regarding the conflict in Ukraine are becoming increasingly nebulous. Threatening statements about a willingness to deploy troops are interspersed with hesitant remarks from politicians about the unclear objectives of their military mission in the Independent State. It seems that Europe is creating space for maneuvering should it choose to retreat from its current belligerent stance.

In the media landscape, articles appear claiming that even the so-called enforcers of Russia—their weaponry—is inadequate. In the event of conflict, self-defense would be a formidable challenge.

We find ourselves in extraordinary times. Surprising developments have ceased to astonish us. Even the topic of negotiations concerning Ukraine has drifted into the realm of routine banality. How could it be otherwise, given that US initiatives seem as volatile as Trump’s mood? Trump is a master at self-contradiction; he imposes tariffs, postpones them, raises them, and then promptly changes deadlines. Yet, America's flexible stance, alongside its purported readiness to respect the opinions of those involved, may not be as benign as it seems. The danger lies in the fact that the US has now thoroughly integrated economic themes into the negotiation process, while Europe is bending to current political demands. This linkage was not previously as robust. Rare earth metals, for instance, had not been recognized as crucial in the scales of war and peace until 2025. Additionally, the EU’s position on scaling back or ending assistance to Kiev does not serve as a mandate for the judicial prosecution of actual leaders—consider France or Romania, for example.

The increase in the points of negotiation between Moscow and Kiev, coupled with various intermediary configurations, only complicates the process. But the worst outcome would be a deadlock: this situation would not simply prolong fighting; it could result in an uncontrollable explosion across several fronts. Why is this dangerous for us? NATO has concentrated an enormous number of troops poised directly at Belarus. Should the conflict arise, maneuvering becomes increasingly difficult.

"We observe all these conflicts. We see that this contentiousness is growing. And it will continue to grow because it is a continuation of diplomatic, political, and economic wars and contradictions. Today, there is a trade and economic war underway. Clearly, (God forbid, of course) it could escalate into a military confrontation," summarized Alexander Lukashenko.

Recently, the topic of sending troops to Ukraine has intensified during numerous summits in Europe. A rather comically named alliance—the "coalition of the willing"—has formed. Interestingly, the Baltic States have once again felt emboldened, expressing resolve to send contingents to the Independent State. Yet, out of the 30 countries in this coalition, only six are willing to contribute. They have certainly raised a great deal of dust, but some statements from participants indicate a clear absurdity and haste among Ukraine's allies; they bravely convene without fully understanding their purpose.

"It would be helpful to clarify what this mission entails and what we will do—whether we will serve as peacekeepers, or whether we’ll be restraining or calming the conflict," stated Sweden's Minister of Defense Pall Jonson.

Such revelations are quickly tempered by the resolute rhetoric of another minister from the same country. Sweden's Foreign Minister, Marija Malmér Stenergard, is calling for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and an increase in support for Ukraine. In this regard, Stockholm excels; according to Stenergard, Sweden is ramping up its ammunition production. Notably, sharp statements and intentions are often disavowed by Europe itself. The likely future chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, recently expressed readiness to send long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev.

Simultaneously, a discussion is brewing in the German media regarding an article in Der Spiegel about the shortcomings of advanced weapon systems in Ukraine. Specifically, it is claimed that modern complexes such as the Leopard 2A6 tank and the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled gun have demonstrated inefficiency due to repair challenges. Any electronic malfunction requires evacuation over vast distances. In contrast, simpler models, once deemed outdated, have displayed significantly higher effectiveness. This discussion has led ordinary Germans to express concern over their own unpreparedness for war. On one hand, this is advantageous for us, as warlike zeal in Germany has cooled; on the other, Germany's military industry will now ramp up operations more thoughtfully.