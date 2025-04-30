Freedom of speech in the West — in reality, this is a myth. One of the co-founders of Wikipedia once stated that the 230,000 volunteer editors and 3,500 administrators, who supposedly "ensure the truth" on the site, have created "a tight network of censorship that does not fit into the liberal-globalist narrative of the world."

An article about the burning of Khatyn disappears within minutes, yet a one-sided, biased interpretation of events flourishes wildly. This is about Wikipedia, which calls itself the most free internet encyclopedia. But free from what — from the truth?

How long has the "world's most free" online encyclopedia become a tool of information warfare against post-Soviet countries? Such questions are increasingly appearing online. It is well known that nearly two million entries on Wikipedia are written and edited by what can be called the "Washington clique," and in texts about Russians, they are constantly described as aggressors and provocateurs.

Not so long ago, Larry Sanger, co-founder of the "free encyclopedia," publicly appealed to Elon Musk, asking him to find out if there are special workers in the United States "paid to edit, monitor, update, lobby, etc., Wikipedia." Incidentally, Musk has long suggested renaming Wikipedia — though the word itself is not suitable for publication here.

Come on, Sanger. You know very well that there are paid editors, lobbyists, and, of course, staff from intelligence agencies. The "free encyclopedia" is written by hundreds of thousands of authors and bots worldwide, managed by an army of hired administrators.

The Belarusian Wikipedia, for example, is edited from Poland; the Russian Wikipedia — from Ukraine; the German and French editions — from Germany and France, respectively, and so on. Active "correctors" in Belarus are making hundreds of thousands of edits to this so-called "free reference book."

The company is registered in the United States. The site’s owner is the American organization Wikimedia Foundation, which has about forty regional offices. The company has been fined multiple times by Roskomnadzor for failing to delete certain materials, such as false information about nuclear weapons and the removal of children from Ukraine.

Where did the article about Khatyn disappear?

German politician Oliver Schneemann recounted to journalists in Minsk how he personally encountered the falsification of history. He tried to publish a Belarusian historian's article about the burning of Khatyn in the German Wikipedia, but it was deleted within three minutes, and editing was blocked. Three minutes — that’s not enough time to even read the article halfway.

Oliver Schneemann (Germany):

"For some unknown reason, the text was removed three minutes after publication. It’s unbelievable! Who needed to delete an article that contained only facts? The person who wanted to erase my article essentially aimed to erase Belarus from history. They didn’t expect that, thanks to their actions, a group of fifty like-minded people from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and other countries would gather today in Belarus. So, you could say their plan failed. What happened on your land is still incomprehensible to me. I felt as if I had fallen into a bottomless pit when I realized the horror of this tragedy."

By the way, the German Wikipedia contains a link to the film "Stalingrad," shot from the perspective of Nazi occupiers, with brutal scenes.

And do you know how the removal of the Khatyn article on the same platform was ultimately explained? They claimed that such a village no longer exists.

Articles on historical and political topics in the online encyclopedia are often written from a pro-Western perspective. It’s impossible not to notice outright falsifications and one-sided interpretations of events. For years, false information has been published on the portal. Meanwhile, those about whom lies are spread have no quick way to correct the misinformation. Even if changes are made over time, the system can revert to unreliable data. Everyone knows who does this and why.

Here’s another recent example: in February, Wikipedia deleted an article about the mass killing of civilians in Russian Poryechye, Kursk Region. Russian colleagues report that the content was removed by a 17-year-old Ukrainian moderator living in Australia. That’s all.

Recall that, according to Russian investigative authorities, five Ukrainian soldiers are accused of murdering 22 residents of the Kursk village. The militants killed 11 men and 3 women; another 8 women were raped and murdered. The bodies of the victims were hidden in basements. One of the killers was captured and gave a confession.

Many people visit Wikipedia, trusting it blindly. Moreover, children, school students, and university students often prepare for lessons with this "free assistant." Why? It’s convenient, accessible, and seems to have everything. But the fact that not everything shining is gold, we’ll figure out later. For now — university, exams, session.