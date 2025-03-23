3.65 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.39 BYN
Belarus and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover up to 500 million dollars
Belarus and Kyrgyzstan intend to reach the target of $500 million in trade turnover. The parties bring a focus on interaction of business communities
A bilateral business forum is planned to be held in Minsk in 2025. Much attention will be paid to agriculture. Our food products and machinery for various types of work are in demand in Kyrgyzstan. Another direction is industrial cooperation. We need to create more joint productions. The existing ones are already operating successfully.
Erbol Sultanbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus:
"It is certainly interesting for both sides when we talk about assembly enterprises. As of today, an assembly plant for elevator equipment jointly with Mogilevliftmash has been successfully operating in Kyrgyzstan. The products are in great demand in the domestic market."
We are also developing humanitarian ties. The day before, the Embassy presented Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential. A large ski resort is being built in the country, which will become an analog of the French Courchevel. This international project is also oriented for the guests from Belarus. On the other hand, we attract Kyrgyz tourists with health and industrial tourism.