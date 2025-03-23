Belarus and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover up to 500 million dollars

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/853c900e-c2a1-4508-a876-851e28a07c66/conversions/046cbafd-5870-44ad-bf8e-76a45eb3198c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/853c900e-c2a1-4508-a876-851e28a07c66/conversions/046cbafd-5870-44ad-bf8e-76a45eb3198c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/853c900e-c2a1-4508-a876-851e28a07c66/conversions/046cbafd-5870-44ad-bf8e-76a45eb3198c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/853c900e-c2a1-4508-a876-851e28a07c66/conversions/046cbafd-5870-44ad-bf8e-76a45eb3198c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan intend to reach the target of $500 million in trade turnover. The parties bring a focus on interaction of business communities

A bilateral business forum is planned to be held in Minsk in 2025. Much attention will be paid to agriculture. Our food products and machinery for various types of work are in demand in Kyrgyzstan. Another direction is industrial cooperation. We need to create more joint productions. The existing ones are already operating successfully.

Erbol Sultanbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus:

"It is certainly interesting for both sides when we talk about assembly enterprises. As of today, an assembly plant for elevator equipment jointly with Mogilevliftmash has been successfully operating in Kyrgyzstan. The products are in great demand in the domestic market."