Belarus plans to supply milk powder to West Africa

The first company from Senegal has been registered at the universal commodity platform. According to the press service, this country is among the largest consumers of dairy products in West Africa. In 2024, Senegal imported almost 34 thousand tons of dairy products.

For Belarusian milk processing companies, this is not only a promising market, but also an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the region as a whole. So far, the African continent is represented by six countries: Egypt, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, Seychelles, and now Senegal. Work in this area shall be continued.