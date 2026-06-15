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Belarus' Prime Minister Alexander Turchin to Speak at Investment Forum in Tashkent
Text by:Editorial office news.by
"Investments Sustainability: New Horizons, New Partnerships" – Minsk will present its investment opportunities in Tashkent.
The Prime Minister of Belarus will speak at the forum. Alexander Turchin had already departed for a working visit to Uzbekistan, the government reported. The program also includes a meeting between the Belarusian prime minister and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.