Belarus to Participate in International Expo "China-Eurasia"

On March 6, a meeting was held at the Belarusian Embassy in China between Belarusian diplomats and representatives from the Secretariat of the Expo "China-Eurasia." This was reported by BELTA, referencing the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Beijing.

The parties discussed the upcoming participation of the Republic of Belarus in the international Expo "China-Eurasia" 2025, which is set to take place from June 26 to 30 in the city of Urumqi, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, the Chinese side provided information about the forthcoming event, emphasizing that the Expo serves as an important platform for strengthening international cooperation and promoting the export potential of participating countries.

The organizers of this large-scale international comprehensive exhibition include the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Previously, eight successful editions of the Expo "China-Eurasia" had been held, with participation from over 40 Chinese and foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, as well as more than 1,100 guests, including ministers from China and abroad. Throughout the exhibitions, more than 60 high-level forums and thematic events were organized, enabling participants to reach various agreements on cooperation in politics, economics, trade, science, technology, and the humanities.