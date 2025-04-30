Belarus urges BRICS countries to pursue united line against sanctions, trade and tariff wars

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3da5831f-fa7a-4db2-bc6b-ee827b7ea5c5/conversions/7e73ea68-1595-4b0e-8277-632e8e9d49ea-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3da5831f-fa7a-4db2-bc6b-ee827b7ea5c5/conversions/7e73ea68-1595-4b0e-8277-632e8e9d49ea-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3da5831f-fa7a-4db2-bc6b-ee827b7ea5c5/conversions/7e73ea68-1595-4b0e-8277-632e8e9d49ea-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3da5831f-fa7a-4db2-bc6b-ee827b7ea5c5/conversions/7e73ea68-1595-4b0e-8277-632e8e9d49ea-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On 29 April, Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lukashevich took part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro and spoke at the session entitled as the Role of the Global South in Strengthening Multilateralism, BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his speech, the head of the Belarusian delegation emphasized that Belarus fully shares the philosophy and approaches of BRICS, including building a just multipolar world, ensuring sustainable social and economic development, strengthening equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

Sergei Lukashevich noted Belarus' readiness to join the BRICS formats of interaction in the key areas of the BRICS political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

"The Belarusian representative expressed support for the priorities of the Brazilian BRICS presidency in 2025: reforming the system of international relations and security, addressing climate change, coordinating efforts to counter biological threats and combat dangerous diseases, improving the international monetary and financial system," the press service said.

The attention of the BRICS members and partners were specially drawn to the Belarusian initiative to develop the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century, designed to further development of architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security.

Belarus also called the BRICS countries for a common line in international forums to counter the policy of sanctions, trade and tariff wars.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro was the first high-level event in which Belarus participated in the official status of a partner state.