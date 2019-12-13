Belarusian meat products have been sold to China through the stock exchange for the first time. The importer from the Celestial Empire has purchased semi-finished beef products of Brest producer with a total volume of 25 tons at the auction.



Expansion of the geography of sales of this position was the result of purposeful work of the universal commodity exchange to attract potential buyers from China.



In general, the supply of meat products to foreign markets through the exchange increased more than 6 times compared to last year. The main buyer is Russia. Small volumes are also sold to Azerbaijan.