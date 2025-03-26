Belarus is opening a new multi-brand center in Russia. The time for new victories has come! Every second tractor in the fields of Novosibirsk Oblast is of Belarusian manufacture. Additionally, electric buses, trucks, and municipal vehicles are increasingly present. By focusing on industrial cooperation, we are ready to participate in the construction of metro lines and are also opening our own stores. Today, a delegation from the Belarusian government, led by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, arrived in this Siberian region of Russia.

The agenda of the visit includes the inspection of five enterprises with which we cooperate and the opening of the multi-brand center. Novosibirsk greeted the Belarusian government delegation with snow and slightly below-zero temperatures. Winter is still very much present here. By the way, the municipal snow removal machinery is of Belarusian origin. Brands like Amkodor, MAZ, and MTZ have been operating here for many years. Their fleet is expanding, which emphasizes the need for quality and swift servicing. Yes, there is "Trading House MTZ Siberia," but components and parts are needed for a much larger number of vehicles and other manufacturers.

This was discussed two years ago during a working visit from our Council of Ministers delegation. As a result, we are opening the multi-brand center tomorrow. This is part of our strategy for working in Russian regions today. Moreover, contacts at the governmental level between Belarus and the leadership of Novosibirsk Region are continuously maintained. Such dialogues yield good results, including an 11% increase in trade turnover last year, cooperation between industrial enterprises, and the renewal of passenger transport. Today, the delegation from Belarus arrived with new projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich was personally welcomed by Governor Andrei Travnikov. Our delegation includes heads of industrial enterprises and the "Belgospishcheprom" and "Bellegrom" concerns. So there will definitely be a lively dialogue from the real sector.