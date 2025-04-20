3.68 BYN
Deal value in Belarusian leasing market exceeded EUR 2.5 billion in 2024
In 2024, the amount of transactions in the Belarusian leasing market exceeded EUR 2.5 billion for the first time and grew by almost 38% in terms of the European currency. This is an absolute historical maximum.
In Belarusian rubles, the volume of new business for the year grew even more significantly - by almost 50% and exceeded Br9 billion.
At the same time, consumer leasing (leasing purchases by individuals) grew much faster than investment leasing (contracts with legal entities). In other words, individuals accounted for almost a third of the leasing market turnover.