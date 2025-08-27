3.69 BYN
65% of Belarusian Schoolchildren Will Receive Free Meals in New Academic Year
In the upcoming school year, 65% of students will be provided with free meals. This applies to children from low-income and large families, as well as pupils attending rural schools and sports classes.
For the remaining students, meals will be organized on a paid basis, with families reimbursing only the cost of the products.
Lyutiya Mikhalkchuk, Head of the Food Organization Department at the Academy of Education, Ministry of Education of Belarus, stated:
"Meal arrangements are planned to be carried out either by our own forces for 41% of students or by external organizations for the remaining 59% of children."
Overall, no significant changes in the approach to children’s nutrition are expected. In the new academic year, school cafeterias will serve more than one million students.