Digital ruble to be introduced in Belarus in the second half of 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b1ceff-2659-447f-9f83-367ce5b3cde8/conversions/2beee22d-c8b3-4712-8754-efa40d1e48a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b1ceff-2659-447f-9f83-367ce5b3cde8/conversions/2beee22d-c8b3-4712-8754-efa40d1e48a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b1ceff-2659-447f-9f83-367ce5b3cde8/conversions/2beee22d-c8b3-4712-8754-efa40d1e48a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/77b1ceff-2659-447f-9f83-367ce5b3cde8/conversions/2beee22d-c8b3-4712-8754-efa40d1e48a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is actively working on creating its own digital ruble. This was stated by Chairman of Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko in "Spotlight Interview".

"The digital ruble is in the sphere of our priorities. We are actively working on its creation," - said the head of the National Bank.

It is a question of funds safety, he noted, their "colorability": "It will be very important for the state to be able to monitor how digital money goes through the whole chain."

Roman Golovchenko:

"In this respect, as a matter of fact, we are working very closely with the Russian Federation, which is also on the way to creating its own digital ruble. But it is very important that these currencies, as they call it, communicate with each other and we can make cross-border transactions. Now, in parallel with the creation of the Belarusian digital ruble infrastructure, we are already working on a joint action plan for the use of these instruments in mutual settlements."

According to the Chairman of the Board, the National Bank is now facing three tasks related to the digital currency: "The first is to determine the requirements for the platform of the Belarusian digital ruble circulation. The second is to create local software for the functioning of the digital ruble. The third is to establish a regulatory framework to determine the rules of functioning and relevant regulation.