From Medicine to Technology: Overview of Belarus-Libya Negotiations

Food, medicine, education, technology, and innovation. The Belarusian delegation is currently in Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city. The negotiations are proceeding constructively, noted Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich.

Just recently, cooperation between the two countries was discussed in Minsk. Transitioning from words to actions is a directive from President Alexander Lukashenko. However, the Libyan side is also determined not to delay any longer.

Let’s take a look at the agenda and how the first day of the visit unfolded.

19 km from Benghazi: This is where the first Belarusian-Libyan negotiations took place.

Upon disembarking from the plane, the Belarusian delegation was personally greeted by Usama Hamad, the head of the National Stability Government. The ceremonial welcome adhered to protocol: military honors and the national anthems of both countries.

Libya is rich in oil, gas, large deposits of iron ore, salt, gypsum, coal, and clay. The country is a coveted prize for many, which is why it has not known peace for years, even though 14 years have passed since the coup. Today, this North African nation is effectively divided into several regions. The Belarusians, however, share bonds with the Libyan people in both sorrow and joy, and this is appreciated in Benghazi.

Libya welcomed the Belarusian delegation with summer-like weather by Belarusian standards. Although it was only 19°C, it felt like 25°C. Sunday traditionally marks the start of the workweek in Libya, and the first day for the Belarusian delegation would extend until around 11 PM. This is understandable, given the sizable delegation that arrived from Minsk.

The President stated that everything agreed upon would be executed on time. On February 18, Alexander Lukashenko met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and now, three weeks later, the Belarusians have come for a reciprocal visit to North Africa. Belarus undoubtedly possesses all the competencies currently needed by Libya. For instance, we have four agricultural universities, and our student geography extends to 45 countries. We offer not only education but also practical application of the acquired knowledge.

Yuri Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"We discussed that Belarus ranks among the top five countries in the world in food exports. Our colleagues expressed confidence in further cooperation and in the supply of dairy products and our dry goods. We also talked about implementing infant dry food. Considering that this product is produced at one company, 'Bellakt,' we produce around 7,000 tons. Soon (literally this year or the next) we will launch a project in our country that will increase this volume nearly threefold."

Libya needs assistance in developing its agriculture. Despite its desert climate, there are lands that can and should be cultivated. The country grows potatoes, cucumbers, and tomatoes, and seeks to increase wheat production. Technology and machinery are required for this. Alexander Lukashenko presented Khalifa Haftar with tractors and buses, and here, they are ready to purchase (no expense spared) and assemble them as well.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"A communiqué was signed with the Libyan side, which outlines the further establishment of mutually beneficial relations in areas such as agriculture and food security. There is a comprehensive plan for agricultural development, including the processing of agricultural products, the establishment of local production to enhance farming efficiency, and the supply of fertilizers. We also discussed the developments in industry, mining, and the supply of construction equipment, as well as passenger transport. Of course, this involves a comprehensive approach, including the establishment of service centers during the warranty period and post-warranty period. This presents a wide range of collaborative initiatives aimed at the further development of Belarus and Libya."

There is also opportunity for collaboration in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment supplies. Libya is interested in purchasing ambulances, portable medical units, and exchanging expertise.

Alexander Khojajev, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"Both pediatric cardiology and trauma care are aspects in which this process will not stop. However, it is essential that we not only visit here, demonstrating our high level, but also that our Libyan colleagues can come to us to enhance their level of medical assistance. Thus, this is a mutual process. The primary task for the Ministry of Health is to intensify these efforts to ensure they do not drag on over time."