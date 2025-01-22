The incorrect foreign policy and dependence on external energy resources have brought the economy of the European Union to its knees. However, Belarus took care of its energy independence in advance: The search for alternative sources allowed it to achieve energy sovereignty, which positively affects the development of domestic industry and the economy.

This opinion was shared with by the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly Commission of the Union of Russia and Belarus, Denis Kravchenko.

Denis Kravchenko: "In Europe, business models could not withstand the high cost of alternative energy resource exports. We know that Europeans recently boasted that oil supplies to Europe have practically ceased, and supplies of Russian gas have decreased to 5% over the last 3-4 years. Accordingly, Belarus has full access to these energy resources and, as you know, at preferential rates, which are very close to the domestic Russian market prices."

In addition, according to the deputy chairman of the commission, the republic's authorities are making balanced and wise decisions regarding other energy sources. "For example, nuclear energy," he clarified. "The second unit of the nuclear power plant has been launched lately. And today there are agreements regarding the construction of a new third unit."