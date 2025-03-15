Libya is looking to develop its agricultural sector based on the Belarusian model, naturally with adaptations for climate conditions, given its location in North Africa and its vast deserts. A distinguished delegation led by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Victor Karankevich returned from a working trip to Libya on March 11, having signed a memorandum of cooperation with local officials.

The delegation engaged in talks with the head of the Libyan government, Usama Hamad, and the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who had previously visited Minsk and met with the President on February 18. During his visit to Benghazi, Haftar expressed that he considers Alexander Lukashenko more than a friend—he is a true brother!

Three weeks have passed since the meeting in Minsk, and there are already tangible outcomes.

Victor Karankevich, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister, remarked:

“It is evident that the Belarusian President is held in deep affection here. All this work and interaction stem from the agreements forged at the level of our state’s leader, the President of the Republic of Belarus, along with Marshal Khalifa Belkacem Haftar, which have defined the main directions for cooperation. Now, all government bodies recognize that their efforts will yield joint results aimed at enhancing the standard and quality of life, as well as the well-being of the peoples of Belarus and Libya.”

Libya is over eight and a half times larger than Belarus, yet its population is less by one and a half million. This discrepancy is due to the fact that 90% of the country is covered by desert, a harsh environment with which one must learn to coexist.

Beneath the sands lies a reserve of fresh water, and until 2011, locals did not experience water scarcity. Libya had heavily invested in an underground system of canals and reservoirs. However, the prolonged armed conflict has adversely impacted both infrastructure and the overall economic situation.

Yuri Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, stated:

"We have discussed with our Libyan counterparts how we can assist. We can offer our agricultural cultivation technologies and supply farming equipment. Essentially, we possess a full range of soil processing and tractor machinery necessary for cultivating crops in the Libyan Republic."

When it comes to food supplies, Libya is particularly interested in Belarusian dairy products and baby food. The country is looking to expand its procurement not only of agricultural machinery but also of other forms of equipment. In Benghazi, plans are underway to establish an assembly plant.

Detailed discussions have been held, and agreements reached to work on creating this opportunity in the near future, starting with a trade-service center and training Libyan specialists to service Belarusian machinery.

Alexander Yefimov, Minister of Industry of Belarus, added:

"There is significant interest in enhancing the organization of enterprises in Libya for the processing and sorting of grain crops, including the deep processing of products like flour and animal feeds. This type of product is highly demanded in the Libyan market. There is also keen interest in collaboration regarding the supply of Belarusian tire products, which have a wide range that is greatly sought after in Libya."

Ilya Ikan, Chairman of the Belneftekhim Concern, noted:

"We discussed not only geological exploration and the subsequent potential for exchanging competencies and sending our specialists, but also the possibility of sending experts to familiarize themselves with the capabilities of the Belorusneft enterprise for education and skill enhancement at the scientific organization 'Belorusneft'. Given that the Belarusian Oil Industry Holding includes numerous chemical and oil refining companies, I presented our colleagues with the capabilities of Belarusian oil refining and the products for which we are renowned. This includes high-octane fuel, jet fuel, and diesel fuel. Although they have abundances of these types, there are certainly nuances and particular aspects that might also be of interest."

Yet, it has not only been crises that have impacted life in Libya. In September 2023, the country faced devastating flooding.

In a region accustomed to just 1.5 mm of precipitation, there was an unprecedented rainfall of approximately 400 mm. Aging dams and the absence of an early warning system for emergencies compounded the situation. In the arid regions, water remains on the soil's surface. Thousands have perished.

While the Benghazi area was spared the brunt of this tragedy, lessons have been learned. Efforts aimed at preventing such disasters fall within the scope of cooperation with the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Vadim Sinyavsky, Minister of Emergency Situations of Belarus, shared:

"They were particularly interested in topics related to firefighting and ensuring safety at aerodromes and in oil extraction operations. Another area of focus is high-altitude equipment, which we showcased, alongside the full spectrum of rescue equipment and protective gear for our rescuers."

Additionally, there is potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals and the supply of medical equipment. Libya is looking for ambulances and mobile medical units. Once again, the exchange of experience will play a significant role here.

Engineering education is highly valued among potential students from the African continent.

Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus, stated: