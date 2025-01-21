Minsk Hosts Large-Scale Forum for Exporting Enterprises

The well-being of people depends on how the real economy works. What areas will we focus on? This was discussed at a large-scale forum in Minsk organized by the Development Bank.

For the first time the Development Bank is gathering exporting enterprises on such a scale. Based on the latest data, more than 400 participants have been registered from among the representatives of not only state-owned companies, but also the private sector and free economic zones. In short, all those who are interested in actively and efficiently selling their products on the foreign market.

As for the agenda, it covers the most pressing topics. These are, certainly, the support measures provided in our country today as well as the current tendency and foreign markets trends, ways to efficiently attract foreign buyers.

Regarding support measures, this system is sufficiently developed in our country. Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank Sergey Stolyarchuk announced several figures. Over the past 3 years, the export support volume increased fivefold. As a result, the total amount came to 7.5 billion rubles. And, accordingly, the share of external supplies financed by the Development Bank rose threefold.

Sergei Stolyarchuk, Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Belarus:

"Today, for every ruble of export credits granted, we have three rubles of currency earnings. This is, first of all, currency to our country. Secondly, this is the stable development of our enterprises, the creation of comfortable working conditions and, of course, wages. Today, we are considering projects with a total amount of more than 2.5 billion Belarusian rubles already in the beginning of the year. Deliveries to more than 10 countries worldwide."