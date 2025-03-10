Official Visit of Belarusian Delegation to Libya Concluded: Key Outcomes

The official visit of the Belarusian delegation, led by Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, to Libya has been concluded.

On the morning of March 11, the plane landed in Minsk. Among the outcomes of the visit are the signing of memorandums of understanding across several sectors and discussions with the head of the Libyan government.

On the evening of March 10, the Belarusian delegation was received by the Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar welcomed the Belarusian Vice Prime Minister, stating, "We are glad that friends have come to visit us!" In Libya, Belarus is well known and respected, leading to a strong belief that the friendship between Belarus and Libya will endure.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar remarked, "Please send my warmest regards to President Lukashenko, my friend and even my brother."

Haftar met with Alexander Lukashenko on February 18, where they agreed that their relations needed a comprehensive reboot. As Libya rebuilds, the country requires new enterprises, infrastructure, skilled personnel, and equipment—all areas where Belarus can offer assistance, as assured by the field marshal. A visit from Libyan officials to Belarus is anticipated in April, with Haftar overseeing negotiations in Benghazi.

Within the framework of industrial cooperation, discussions included the supply of Belarusian machinery, trucks, fire engines, waste collection vehicles, and buses. Benghazi also expressed interest in establishing assembly plants and service centers.

Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich stated:

"The communiqué detailed the areas of activity and the primary tasks that need to be implemented promptly in agriculture, food security, industry, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. This encompasses training and human capital development, as well as issues related to prevention and management of emergency situations. We also outlined specific steps that will eventually be incorporated into the action plans. Responsible and authorized agencies and organizations have been identified. Over the coming weeks, active work will be conducted remotely yet productively to formulate action algorithms and prepare for contract finalizations."

Belarus will assist Libya in implementing modern technologies for natural resource extraction and will supply advanced equipment for the mining industry.

In the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Belarus will provide medications, equipment, and consumables, as well as facilitate an exchange of experiences among doctors. Treatment for Libyan patients will also be available in Belarus.