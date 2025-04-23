3.66 BYN
Perspective projects, use of AI. XIII International Economic Forum starts in Orsha
Orsha is hosting the XIII International Forum "Economic Integration. New Opportunities for Investment Activity". There are 60 exhibitors of Belarusian enterprises and organizations, plus five Russian regions.
Over four days, the participants will discuss promising projects, joint participation in their implementation, as well as the need to actively use artificial intelligence in the promotion of goods. Attention is also paid to the development of entrepreneurship.
Educational institutions are represented on a large scale at the forum in Orsha. A job fair with a presentation is a practical component of young specialists training.