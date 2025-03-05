Sergeyenko: Belarus values the existing level of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan

Belarus values the existing level of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan. This was stated by the Chairman of the House of Representatives on March 6. Igor Sergeyenko held a meeting with Erbol Sultanbayev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to our country.

We cooperate on different integration platforms, including within the CSTO. Kyrgyzstan will chair the international organization in 2025, and this is a great responsibility. But the main thing in our bilateral relations is economy. And here the role of parliamentarians is important.

Erbol Sultanbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus:

"There are friendship groups on both sides. The committees of the post-Commission on International Affairs are also active. In this regard, we would see it very important to intensify work in such formats, with possible joint meetings, including videoconferencing. Today our bilateral relations are developing progressively. A good political dialog has been formed between the leaders of the countries both in personal and business terms. Of course, all this is a solid base for us to deepen our joint cooperation".