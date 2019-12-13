Yefimov: We aim to switch to national currencies in cooperation between Belarus and Iran

Minsk and Tehran are discussing new growth points today. The 17th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is taking place in our capital.

The development of relations with Iran is an important vector of our foreign policy. Our countries are connected by strong mutual interest. Perhaps, the main economic result of the bilateral work at the moment is the positive growth rates of mutual trade that have been maintained for three years.

Minsk and Tehran have set a course for strengthening long-term partnership. The today's meeting of the intergovernmental commission is important not only for coordinating positions. Future prospects are also being assessed.

The countries actively discuss not only the supply of goods, but also the organization of assembly production facilities based on enterprises of the two countries. In addition, our Middle Eastern partner is a huge source of minerals, so there is interest in the supply of mining products.

Alexander Yefimov, Minister of Industry of Belarus:

"We are in favor of a balanced trade turnover, because in the cooperation schemes between Belarus and Iran we are trying to switch to national currencies. And a balanced trade turnover is what will help organize settlements in national currencies or even switch to barter transactions."

For its part, Belarus is ready to increase the volume of supplies of trucks, buses, road construction equipment, and agricultural machinery to Iran. There is interest in supplies of products from the chemical, food, and woodworking industries.