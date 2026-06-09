26 children who underwent complex heart surgeries to spend time at "Nadezhda" rehabilitation camp

The Belarusian Children's Fund has launched summer camps for children who have undergone complex heart surgeries. Twenty-six children from various regions have traveled to the "Nadezhda" children's rehabilitation and health center, where a comprehensive program has been prepared for them.

Despite her young age, Vasilisa Yatskaya has already accomplished a remarkable feat – she underwent complex heart surgery. Her congenital defect was detected during an ultrasound. Vasilisa now lives a life free of unnecessary restrictions. And the summer camp is an opportunity to improve her health and create precious memories.

The girl's mother is very grateful to the doctors: "The surgery went very well. Thank you to our surgeons."

"This is a very good opportunity for our children, because not all countries offer this opportunity – to travel for free and receive excellent health care," the man said. Sofia Yaglyuk also has a congenital heart defect. She came from Ivanovo, Brest Region. But her sparkling eyes and family support help her look to the future.

This year, 26 children from various regions of Belarus attended the Nadezhda health center. The program was designed with an emphasis on psychological and physical health improvement. Workshops, interactive areas, and dance evenings provide 18 days of active and carefree holidays. The program is constantly monitored by medical specialists: doctors and psychologists accompany the children at every stage.

Lyudmila Kondrashova, Chair of the Board of the Belarusian Children's Fund:

"Throughout the course, a psychologist will work with the children to prepare them for independent, safe living, and a doctor will be present."

These children dream and make plans just like everyone else. They gain self-confidence and make new friends. And most importantly, they understand that they have a full, happy childhood.