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40 years since the Chernobyl disaster: facts about the accident
On April 26, 1986, the largest man-made disaster of the 20th century occurred – the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Belarus is still feeling its consequences. After the tragedy, our country absorbed the bulk of the cesium-137 radioactive contamination. Our territory accounted for approximately 35% of all fallout in Europe.
23% of the country's territory was contaminated. Agricultural land was affected – almost 2 million hectares, or one-fifth of all agricultural land. Radioactive contamination also affected forests – 20,000 square kilometers. Chernobyl: How the Belarusian Technology for Rehabilitating Chernobyl-Affected Lands Works
Fifty-six districts were within the contaminated zone, 21 of which had the highest levels of contamination. Approximately 3,500 settlements were affected.
In the post-accident period, 138,000 people were resettled. 200,000 left the contaminated areas voluntarily. 479 settlements disappeared from the map of Belarus.
Approximately 21,000 hectares of Chernobyl-affected land have been returned to agricultural use in Belarus.
About 2.5 million people, including 1.5 million children, lived in the affected zone. The scale of the impact required systemic solutions in resettlement, healthcare, and life safety.