40 years since the Chernobyl disaster: facts about the accident

On April 26, 1986, the largest man-made disaster of the 20th century occurred – the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Belarus is still feeling its consequences. After the tragedy, our country absorbed the bulk of the cesium-137 radioactive contamination. Our territory accounted for approximately 35% of all fallout in Europe.

23% of the country's territory was contaminated. Agricultural land was affected – almost 2 million hectares, or one-fifth of all agricultural land. Radioactive contamination also affected forests – 20,000 square kilometers. Chernobyl: How the Belarusian Technology for Rehabilitating Chernobyl-Affected Lands Works

Fifty-six districts were within the contaminated zone, 21 of which had the highest levels of contamination. Approximately 3,500 settlements were affected.

In the post-accident period, 138,000 people were resettled. 200,000 left the contaminated areas voluntarily. 479 settlements disappeared from the map of Belarus.

Approximately 21,000 hectares of Chernobyl-affected land have been returned to agricultural use in Belarus.