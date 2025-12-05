Algeria and Oman could become strategic partners for Belarus, says expert Dyachenko.

"The fact that successful negotiations took place in Algeria also testifies to the great prospects between the countries. And as the head of state rightly stated, the total volume of trade and economic cooperation and signed contracts in the coming years could reach up to $500 million. Similar relations are developing with the Sultanate of Oman. As is well known, the Sultanate of Oman could become a very important strategic investor for our country in the creation of a large industrial facility in the Vitebsk Region, associated with the construction of a pulp and paper mill. This represents a significant investment of over $1 billion. What does this mean? First and foremost, new jobs, wages, pensions, and an overall improvement in the standard of living for our citizens."