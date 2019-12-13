Whether or not they will hit, it's something that's being talked about all over the world. Moreover, almost no one mentions the irreversibility of the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons.

A military atom has recently been deployed in the territory of Belarus. It's an essential security tool, of course, but should we trump with it? Perhaps, we have equally strong defense arguments?

I am afraid to appear to be a man of less than the most progressive thoughts, but I cannot understand other national and Russian experts, namely those who insist on nuclear weapons as almost the only deterrent to war and generally as a panacea for all that is bad and Western.

Even so, it is better not to be convinced, and therefore it is not worth fixing the topic in the ordinary section at all and trivializing it, because Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko are doing everything possible to ensure that nuclear weapons do not cease to be terrible. Otherwise, they would wave a nuclear baton, while the army sat hissing in the barracks: come on, try to attack, we'll turn everyone into radioactive dust. But the picture is diametrically opposite - Minsk demonstrates that the country is not betting on nuclear armament. Belarusian protection means, first of all, the highest level of training, adaptability and order. That is, quality, not quantity, which is what makes us fundamentally different from everyone else around us.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on September 24, 2024: “I have long said that we are a compact, small country in terms of population. We are not Russia, let alone China, India or NATO. We cannot afford to maintain the kind of army that is needed for war, so we must adapt. You have to do the people's militia, territorial defense, the Armed Forces. To do this, we must have unity and discipline in the country. We've got this. We have defined the system; it has almost been created. We're testing all this. The Secretary of State is given the task ironclad, so that it can be verified, but not for show, from the people's militia to the Armed Forces."

By accident or not, the process started at increased speed. Recently, a command and staff exercise with territorial defense authorities was completed in the Vitebsk Region. The effectiveness of the people's militia was also tested. Equipped and experienced subversive groups were chosen as opponents. Belarusians opposed them, using their strong point — knowledge of the area. This advantage is now backed by drones.

As part of the exercises, we tested both countering unmanned aerial vehicles and using our own UAVs, which we have in certain units. This is a labor-intensive process, where training is also necessary. However, we have laid the foundation for this issue and are successfully moving towards its implementation. Andrey Kravchenko, Head of the Exercise, Head of the Territorial Defense Department

Purely military tools have also been tested. Under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff, the next stage of inspecting formations and military units of the Armed Forces has started. Persons liable for military service were also put into the ranks. And everything seems to be the same as always: a call from the reserve, coordination, a march, exercises, but every time you wonder how eager Belarusians go to the training camp when it's getting hotter and hotter all around. There's no such thing anywhere.

"I got a text at 7am, I woke up at 9am, and I was in the army room at 10. I'm going to the army to gain new experience, to learn, to remember the forgotten. I understand that in case of anything, I will protect my family and friends", said one of the soldiers.