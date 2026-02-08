February 8 is the Day of Young Anti-Fascist Heroes. Belarus remembers the Soviet boys and girls who, shoulder to shoulder with adults, defended the freedom of the Motherland during the Great Patriotic War.

In the village of Stankovo, people of different generations gathered at the grave of Hero of the Soviet Union Marat Kazei, including representatives of the Iskra youth movement of the Belaya Rus party, as well as party members, schoolchildren, and concerned Belarusians.