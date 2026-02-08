3.73 BYN
Belarus Celebrates International Day of Remembrance for Young Anti-Fascist Heroes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
February 8 is the Day of Young Anti-Fascist Heroes. Belarus remembers the Soviet boys and girls who, shoulder to shoulder with adults, defended the freedom of the Motherland during the Great Patriotic War.
In the village of Stankovo, people of different generations gathered at the grave of Hero of the Soviet Union Marat Kazei, including representatives of the Iskra youth movement of the Belaya Rus party, as well as party members, schoolchildren, and concerned Belarusians.
After laying flowers at the hero's grave, a meeting of the Iskra youth movement, "Children of War," was held at the Dzerzhinsky Territorial Center for Social Services. Participants remembered the heroic deeds of Lenya Golikov, Marat Kazei, Zina Portnova, and Valya Kotik.