Belarus' Defense Minister Announces Comprehensive Combat Readiness Inspection of Armed Forces

Combat readiness checks of units and military formations have begun in the Belarusian Armed Forces. This was announced by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. He emphasized that the check will be comprehensive, with a gradual increase in personnel and the number of military units and subunits involved.

The peculiarity of this check is that while it is a scheduled event within the framework of military reserves training, for the military units and subunits being inspected - it will be unscheduled, snap inspection.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"The main objective of these activities will be to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to carry out the full range of preparations for their planned missions, from conscription of military personnel, removal of weapons and special military equipment from storage, to combat coordination and preparation for deployment to the staging area. Particular attention will be paid to practicing security, camouflage, and countering modern countermeasures, such as unmanned aerial vehicles. During the final stage of the inspection, we plan to conduct a comprehensive exercise at various training grounds and terrain sites with the units and military formations involved in the inspection."

The results of the inspection will be analyzed, and the outcomes will be used for further training of military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces.