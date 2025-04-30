3.65 BYN
Belarus joins work on International Research Lunar Station creation
Belarus will take part in the creation of the International Research Lunar Station (IRLS). This was announced by State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov, TASS reports.
The creation of a lunar station is a scientific project of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, implemented within the framework of the BRICS international programs.
"Our joint initiative with China on the creation of the International Research Lunar Station is developing fast," head of Roscosmos noted at a meeting of BRICS space agency heads.
In addition to Belarus, the following countries have also joined the International Research Lunar Station project: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, South Africa, Egypt, Thailand, Serbia, Nicaragua, Senegal, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Bolivia. Three states - Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa are BRICS members.
The achievements of the Russian Federation in deep space exploration could become the basis for the BRICS international programs. In addition, the successes of India, the UAE and China in the study of Mars and the Moon are impressive, noted Dmitry Bakanov. He expressed hope that joint implementation will become "more cost-efficient for national budgets and more efficient from the scientific point of view."