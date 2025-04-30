Belarus joins work on International Research Lunar Station creation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d7270fe-4e73-4179-965e-6fceea6dea56/conversions/4d1a78d6-2c00-4d2e-946e-dcb8738dca14-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d7270fe-4e73-4179-965e-6fceea6dea56/conversions/4d1a78d6-2c00-4d2e-946e-dcb8738dca14-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d7270fe-4e73-4179-965e-6fceea6dea56/conversions/4d1a78d6-2c00-4d2e-946e-dcb8738dca14-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d7270fe-4e73-4179-965e-6fceea6dea56/conversions/4d1a78d6-2c00-4d2e-946e-dcb8738dca14-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus will take part in the creation of the International Research Lunar Station (IRLS). This was announced by State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov, TASS reports.

The creation of a lunar station is a scientific project of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, implemented within the framework of the BRICS international programs.

"Our joint initiative with China on the creation of the International Research Lunar Station is developing fast," head of Roscosmos noted at a meeting of BRICS space agency heads.

In addition to Belarus, the following countries have also joined the International Research Lunar Station project: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, South Africa, Egypt, Thailand, Serbia, Nicaragua, Senegal, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Bolivia. Three states - Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa are BRICS members.