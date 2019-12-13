Belarus Presidential Elections: 5 Candidates Offer Their Vision for Country's Development

The main political campaign of this year: the Belarusian presidential elections are scheduled for next week. On January 14, the candidates' election programs were published.

The candidates' programs appeared in the Zvyazda newspaper in Belarusian and the Respublika newspaper in Russian.

All 5 candidates for the top post offered their vision for the country's development. Thus, the current head of state emphasizes peace and security, pragmatic foreign policy, and improving the quality of life through strong economy. An important issue is geopolitical role of Belarus in BRICS and the SCO. Alexander Lukashenko also advocates for a strong state.

Oleg Gaidukevich puts the economic security of Belarus at the forefront of his program and develops the idea of a turn to the East.

Alexander Khizhnyak focuses on environment and education.

Healthcare and traditional values occupy a special place In Sergey Syrankov's program.

Anna Kanopatskaya sees the future of the country in supporting the current course on the development of a social state.

By January 15, all voters will receive an invitation to the elections from the CEC.

These days, voters are already receiving invitations to take part in the elections from the Central Electoral Commission. The flyers contain information about the candidates and the location of the polling station. Since January 10, members of the precinct election commissions have been on checking the lists of voters.

Those who wish to vote not at the place of registration, but, for example, at the place of residence, can also contact the commission, providing information about themselves.

Organization of voting for people with disabilities

The Central Election Commission has taken additional measures to organize voting for citizens with disabilities. This was discussed on January 14 at the dialogue platform. All polling stations will be equipped with stencils and magnifying glasses, as well as information materials made using Braille, to help visually impaired people fill out the ballot independently. Volunteers will help at the polling stations.