Today, Belarus cooperates with African continent not only in civilian sectors but also in the military sphere. The Ministry of Defense is constantly establishing new contacts in the countries of the future.

Belarus maintained a strong dialogue with the African continent while still part of the USSR. At that time, Belarus participated in personnel training and technical assistance to socialist-oriented countries in Africa. The active phase of cooperation dates back to the 2000s. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Belarus, with its developed defense industry, began to seek new markets. At that time, the African continent needed to modernize its weapons and train personnel.

In 2001, Belarus and Sudan signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation. After 2010, Belarusian military delegations became regular visitors to the continent. Cooperation with Angola, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Congo, and other countries intensified. A new round of development began after 2020.

"For Belarus, Africa is like China 30 years ago—a market of the future where we must actively pursue and carve out our niches. It is there that we find the potential for export diversification for key sectors of our economy, such as agriculture, mechanical engineering, and fertilizer production!" Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

And the military sphere—intensity, strategic depth, and publicity. This is how one can characterize the level of relations between Belarus and African countries today. A key event in the development of these relations was Alexander Lukashenko's official visit to the continent in January 2023 that included Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, and Kenya. Military-technical cooperation was on the agenda throughout. This was followed by visits by the Secretary of State and the Minister of Defense of Belarus, as well as the heads of other security agencies.

Active engagement in Africa is a way for our country to overcome the economic and political sanctions imposed by the West. And that's normal. When one door closes, another must open.

Belarus acts taking into account the needs of citizens and national development. Yes, there are military competitors in Africa, and that's logical. Turkey, the UAE, China, and Russia are also active there. However, Belarus offers relatively inexpensive yet modernized and adapted to local conditions solutions.

Belarus' New Partner on the African Map – the Republic of Chad

At the end of January 2026, a Belarusian delegation visited the country. The outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the military sphere. Details of the document have not been disclosed. However, it can be understood that it symbolizes the transition from occasional contacts to a systemic, predictable, and long-term strategic partnership. Incidentally, Chad is a key military power in the region and a member of anti-terrorist coalitions. Successful cooperation could open the door to contracts with neighboring countries.

As a reminder, in December 2025, the Belarusian Defense Minister and his Zimbabwean counterpart signed a military cooperation agreement. In addition to closed-door negotiations, the Belarusian military actively participates in public diplomacy and international exhibitions. This, too, is an important aspect. They showcase capabilities and establish new friendly ties. All of this eventually develops into a strong dialogue.

Military education in Belarus is in high demand among African youth

It's worth emphasizing that military education in Belarus is particularly sought after by African youth. While there is no publicly available data, senior officials have reported that hundreds of specialists from African countries have received training in our country.