The image of Belarus within the United Nations is intricately formed based on proactive initiatives. Olga Lazorkina, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, stated during a segment on "First Information" that we cannot turn our backs on the UN, and Belarus will never do so. "We have invested too much in the pursuit of peace and in this international platform designed for dialogue. A core presence is essential," she emphasized.

Belarus's first significant initiative was introduced during the inaugural session of the UN General Assembly in 1946. At the behest of the Belarusian delegation, the General Assembly adopted the resolution titled "On the Prosecution and Punishment of War Criminals." This resolution called for UN member states to take vigorous measures to locate, arrest, and extradite war criminals to the countries where their crimes were committed.

The Belarusian delegation urged the continuation of this discourse in 1968, leading to the 23rd session of the UN General Assembly, where, on Belarus's initiative, a resolution was passed stipulating that no statute of limitations should apply to war crimes and war criminals.

During the 28th session of the UN General Assembly in 1973, again at the initiative of the Belarusian delegation, a resolution was adopted regarding the use of scientific and technological progress for the advancement of peace and social progress. This laid the foundation for subsequent UN declarations and resolutions aimed at banning the development and production of new types of weapons of mass destruction.

In the same year, the Belarusian SSR was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, successfully fulfilling this role in the main UN governing body from 1974 to 1975.

Belarus has also been a pioneer in addressing the Chernobyl disaster within the UN and its affiliated organizations. In 1990, at the 45th session of the UN General Assembly, our proposed resolution titled "Strengthening International Cooperation and Coordinating Efforts to Study, Mitigate, and Minimize the Consequences of the Chernobyl Catastrophe" was adopted. This led to the establishment of the "Chernobyl" UN Secretariat and the organization of the Inter-Agency Chernobyl Task Force. Subsequently, the General Assembly reaffirmed and expanded upon the tenets of this resolution in subsequent sessions.

In recent years, one of the initiatives put forth by the Belarusian head of state during the 2005 UN Summit called upon the international community to undertake effective measures against human trafficking. Building on this theme, during the 60th session of the UN General Assembly in 2005, Belarus proposed the creation of a "Global Partnership Against Slavery and Human Trafficking in the 21st Century" under the auspices of the UN, aimed at uniting the efforts of states, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector in combating contemporary forms of slavery.

According to Lazorkina, all of this demonstrates not only Belarus's initiative but also the considerable respect our country has garnered. "Our authority within the UN was held in high regard," she noted.