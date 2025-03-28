Belarus to Send Rescuers, Search Dogs, and Equipment to Myanmar

Belarus has received an official request from the authorities of Myanmar for assistance in dealing with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Following the directive from the head of state, the Republican Special Purpose Unit "ZUBR" of the MES is preparing to deploy to Myanmar to assist with emergency search and rescue operations, as well as other urgent tasks.

The authorities in Myanmar have reported over 1,000 fatalities and approximately 2,376 injuries due to the destructive earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude that struck on March 28.