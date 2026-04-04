Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesOpinionYouthEducationArmyTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian Catholics celebrate the bright holiday of Easter

Belarusian Catholics celebrate the bright holiday of Easter

Western Christians celebrate Easter. The President congratulated Belarusians on the holiday.

"The news of Christ's Resurrection and the awareness of the greatness of the holiday are spiritually transformative. We strive to live according to our conscience, act justly, and be more merciful to others. The most important Christian virtues, which have remained relevant for many centuries, are an unshakable moral compass, uniting Belarusians in the pursuit of creation under a peaceful sky. On this festive day, I wish everyone good health, joy in life, spiritual well-being, and the warmth of family fellowship," the head of state noted.

Разделы:

SocietyReligion