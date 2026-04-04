Belarusian Catholics celebrate the bright holiday of Easter

"The news of Christ's Resurrection and the awareness of the greatness of the holiday are spiritually transformative. We strive to live according to our conscience, act justly, and be more merciful to others. The most important Christian virtues, which have remained relevant for many centuries, are an unshakable moral compass, uniting Belarusians in the pursuit of creation under a peaceful sky. On this festive day, I wish everyone good health, joy in life, spiritual well-being, and the warmth of family fellowship," the head of state noted.