Belarusian Embassy warned tourists about suspension of flights to Cuba

Flights from Minsk to Cuba have been suspended indefinitely. This was reported by the Belarusian Embassy in the Republic of Cuba.

Citizens already in Cuba can plan their return according to the airline schedules. Rossiya Airlines flights will operate from Varadero to Moscow on February 12, 14, 17, 19, and 21. Flights from Havana to Moscow will be operated on February 16.

According to Nordwind Airlines, the following flights have been organized to evacuate passengers: Varadero - Moscow on February 12, 14, and 18; Holguin - Moscow on February 12. Passengers will be informed of their flight status, date, and time.