Belavia to Operate Its First Flight to Pattaya on January 8

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca504732-3691-4ca6-a13e-24fc1f726f40/conversions/9985ae0d-967e-4f45-9d0a-40fed9f86864-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca504732-3691-4ca6-a13e-24fc1f726f40/conversions/9985ae0d-967e-4f45-9d0a-40fed9f86864-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca504732-3691-4ca6-a13e-24fc1f726f40/conversions/9985ae0d-967e-4f45-9d0a-40fed9f86864-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca504732-3691-4ca6-a13e-24fc1f726f40/conversions/9985ae0d-967e-4f45-9d0a-40fed9f86864-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

National carrier Belavia is launching a new flight program. Direct flights are now available from Minsk to Thailand.

Starting in January, charter flights will operate to the island of Phuket and the famous resort of Pattaya. These will be the first-ever direct flights between the two countries.

From Minsk to Thailand

A tropical paradise for Belarusians is now a 10-hour flight closer. The first flight to Pattaya will depart on January 8, and to Phuket on January 11. Previously, it was possible to reach Thailand with one or even two transfers. The journey stretched out for 20 hours, sometimes even a day, adding fatigue and stress. Now, board a brand-new Airbus in Minsk and land in the tropics.

Flights will operate approximately every 10-11 days. The flight takes about 10 hours one way. The return trip, against the wind, will take 11 hours.

As Belavia management noted, the magnetism of Thailand will not leave Belarusians indifferent. It is a country of contrasts, offering everything from bustling megacities to secluded islands. The first flights are expected to be fully booked.