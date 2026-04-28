Belteleradiocompany Opens Representative Office in China

The Belteleradiocompany representative office has officially opened in Beijing. Now news from China is even faster on the television and radio channels of the country's largest media holding. Belteleradiocompany's correspondent office, now acting as a representative office, has started operations in Beijing.

The ceremony was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus and was attended by senior officials, representatives of the two countries' media communities, media managers, correspondents, and journalists.

The strong, long-standing friendship between Minsk and Beijing is an example of exemplary cooperation, which is always reflected in television and radio broadcasts and in the print media of the two countries.

Guests at the opening ceremony included the Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, the Belarusian Ambassador to China, the leadership of Belteleradiocompany, delegations from the SCO Secretariat, media corporations from the People's Republic of China, and representatives of China's largest media companies.

The opening of the representative office will enable our audience to learn more about the all-weather partnership between Minsk and Beijing.

Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus: There are a great many stories and topics for our journalists in China. And with your help, we must showcase this vast array of work and the unique relationships that have been created for our people. Because it's not just about the economy.

The need for prompt, reliable, and up-to-date information is especially acute, said Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company, at the opening ceremony. The dialogue between the two countries is reaching a new level, especially against the backdrop of the information wars raging around the world.

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Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company:

"Western politicians are constantly on our television screens – both European and American. But hearing China's voice was a challenge. I believe that thanks to our correspondent's office, we will know China's position on the most pressing issues every day, every week. On the most important issues, we will be informed without the distortions inherent in our European partners. This is very important."

"The traditional friendship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the hearts of people. And the opening of the correspondent's office fully reflects the high importance the Belarusian side attaches to developing relations with China," Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Mr. Zhang Wenchuan noted speaking from Minsk.

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Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus: