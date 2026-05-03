On 4 May 1945, Soviet troops marched in triumphant parade through the streets of Berlin — from the Reichstag to the Brandenburg Gate — sealing the final victory over fascism.

Yet even now, eighty years later, the shadows of that war refuse to fade. According to the latest findings of Belarus’s General Prosecutor’s Office, nearly 13,000 Belarusian villages were burned to the ground by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. And the investigation continues to tear open pages of history long thought sealed — pages the archives will no longer allow to remain silent.

In recent months alone, sixteen new death camps have been uncovered in the Minsk region. Two of them were built exclusively for children. One such site of unspeakable horror was the village of Skobrovka — the tragic sister of the infamous Krasny Bereg camp.

Until recently, Skobrovka remained little more than a name on the map, spoken of only in hushed tones of grief and sorrow. For decades its full story lay hidden behind the “white spots” of history — the absence of surviving German documents and the long silence of witnesses. What we know today comes largely from the painful recollections of those who survived, recorded years after the horror had ended.

The Prosecutor’s Office has now laid bare new and devastating facts. The scale of the tragedy, it turns out, was far greater than previously believed. According to the National Archives, seventy-two death camps operated in the Minsk region during the occupation. Among them were two children’s camps. Skobrovka was literally sliced in two: a barbed-wire fence ran through its centre, the gaps filled with earth. Today a modest monument stands there. In 1944 it was a death camp, cunningly disguised as a “children’s health resort” for Soviet orphans.

“According to German documents, the camp was listed as a children’s health resort for the ‘rehabilitation’ of Soviet children,” explains Dmitry Karas, a researcher at the Pukhovichi Regional Museum of Local Lore. “In reality, they were draining the children of their blood to maintain a donor reserve for wounded German soldiers.

”Even milk was forbidden. With ten cows grazing nearby, not a single drop was allowed to reach the children. They received one meal a day: 200 grams of bread, ersatz coffee, and a tin of sorrel gathered by the prisoners themselves. Occasionally a thin gruel was served. The living conditions were lethal — twenty to thirty-six children crammed into each small peasant hut, sleeping on bare wooden planks.

In less than two months, up to 1,800 minors passed through Skobrovka.