Social tensions in the European Union can no longer be ignored. Official Brussels has failed its economic development strategy and destroyed political stability. The government is literally hanging on by its bayonets.

The emphasis is on militarization and the creation of an external enemy. The European Union already has all the characteristics of a military-political bloc. This opinion was voiced by military analyst Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus, on the program "Editors' Club."

"The main thing being discussed in the EU today is Article 42.7—the basic provisions on security and defense. Article 42.7 is roughly identical to Article 5 of the NATO Charter," the expert noted. "For a very long time, we tried to ignore the fact that the European Union is not just a political organization or an economic union; it is, first and foremost, a military-political bloc that, in addition to the relevant provisions included in the Treaty on the European Union, has all the necessary structures: a military committee, military headquarters, and even troops."