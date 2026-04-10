In a moving humanitarian operation, Belarus has once again played a vital role in securing the release of peaceful residents of Russia’s Kursk region who had been held hostage in Ukraine. The emotional reunion took place at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, according to BelTA.

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner, Tatiana Moskalkova, was there to greet the returning civilians, who had been detained in Ukraine’s Sumy region. She expressed profound gratitude to President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and extended heartfelt thanks to all those involved in welcoming back both prisoners of war and ordinary citizens.

Moskalkova noted that the atmosphere of goodwill created by Minsk has made it possible to reach agreements with the Ukrainian side and to assist people who found themselves in this predicament after crossing the border. “Today, during this 13th repatriation operation for residents of the Kursk region, seven people have returned home. Three of them are over 80 years old — including one man who is 91,” she said.