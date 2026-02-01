To develop domestic science, a Biology Center is being established at Belarusian State University. Students from the relevant faculty will begin training in the protein lab in the spring semester.

It was built based on the experience of Peking University, and the creation was supported by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. A teaching and laboratory building is also under construction.

The first classes are scheduled for September 2027.

Andrei Korol, Rector of BSU:

"It's crucial to understand that those students who have a certain portfolio of experience before enrolling at the Belarusian State University or any other university should study in experimental programs. Under our agreements with Peking University, we conduct selection and training. Ultimately, we can certainly expect these to be the most advanced graduates in biotechnology across a wide range of fields."