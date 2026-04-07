By the end of 2025, Belarus entered top 3 CIS countries in terms of tourism development

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The Big Tourism Week is taking place in Minsk. Main events include the 4th Belarusian-Russian Tourism Congress, the Travel Hub International Forum Commonwealth, and the 28th International Tourism Services Exhibition and Fair Otdykh-2026.

The Tourism Congress and Travel Hub Forum Commonwealth will bring together representatives from 22 Russian regions, as well as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other CIS countries. An estimated, there will be around 900 participants. Experts behind the scenes say the Moscow events don't attract as many tourism industry leaders as those in Minsk.

Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Secretary General of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States:

"Travel to Central Asian countries is in high demand, and tourism projects in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are selling very well. The routes, along with their cultural and historical value and natural beauty, are in great demand. And I can say that Tajikistan, with its mountains and tourism resources, is of great interest to everyone."

The business program includes thematic sections, specifically addressing agro- and ecotourism, with an emphasis on active recreation.