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Command-Staff Exercise with Northwestern Operational Command Begins in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A command and staff exercise with the Northwestern Operational Command has begun in Belarus.
Under the leadership of Major General Pavel Muraveiko Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus, the command and staff exercise with the Northwestern Operational Command has begun. Muraveiko heard the decision of the Northwestern Operational Command's commander regarding the deployment of the formation's forces.
The exercise is aimed at improving the work of command staffs in planning operations, taking into account the expertise of modern military conflicts, and will last three days.